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Five new communities bringing strangers together in Bengaluru

Read, quiz, share stories, or unplug from screens at these gatherings
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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