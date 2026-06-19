Five new communities bringing strangers together in Bengaluru

<p><strong>The South Asian History Society</strong></p><p>This monthly reading community spotlights South Asian history and literature in English, ranging from Manto’s ‘Toba Tek Singh’ to translated works by Bama and Narayan. Participants discuss topics including translation practices, contemporary politics, and intersectional questions around caste, gender, and religion. Ayushree Nandan, a learning and development professional, launched it in April. She chose to focus on South Asia because of “our collective history and culture”. The community now also plans to host talks and screen movies. </p><p><em>Reach them at thesouthasianhistorysociety.substack.com</em></p>.<p><strong>The Kyu Co.</strong></p><p>Marketing professionals Manasa Ramakrishnan and Aritro Bhattacharya are giving quiz and trivia nights a social spin through their three-month-old venture. They host about 10 gatherings a month. These are designed to be screen-free and to encourage conversation and collaboration. They offer three activity formats. ‘Wait, I Know This!’ is a team-based general quiz designed to encourage lateral thinking. TIL, or ‘Today I Learned’, is an open mic session where participants share surprising nuggets of knowledge with the room. Unlike the first two, ‘Figuring Out with The Kyu Co.’ is a non-competitive format in which worksheets are distributed, and participants find solutions to real-life scenarios. The duo aims to create what they call “a curious community”.</p>.<p><strong>Sunday Library</strong></p><p>Vibhuti and Sachin, a couple who work as consultants with the UN, host phone-free, analogue gatherings at their home in Cooke Town every Sunday. The initiative began in January, driven by Vibhuti’s desire to create a “distraction-free zone” for people. Attendees are encouraged to bring books, art supplies or journals and spend time engaging with them before breaking for tea. According to Vibhuti, some regular participants are now able to concentrate better, while others say it has helped them reclaim their reading habits.</p><p><em>Visit @sundaylibrary.bangalore on Instagram.</em></p>.<p><strong>Writer’s Evenings</strong></p><p>This weekly forum brings people together to write on pre-decided themes. It was started in March by Priya Parikh, who has a master’s degree in film, and is now facilitated by writer and creative consultant Anya Shankar. Each meetup revolves around a prompt, while occasional sessions allow participants to write about anything they like. Prompts are curated to create what Anya describes as “harmless discomfort”, nudging writers into “new headspaces”. Motifs such as spirals and themes like belonging are some ideas the group often returns to. Participants experiment with forms including essays, haiku and free-verse poetry.</p><p><em>Connect on @nunyums on Instagram.</em></p>.<p><strong>Little Things</strong></p><p>This weekly meetup aims to foster open conversations about vulnerable feelings. Shruti Vadrev, a data science researcher who started it in March, believes conversations can help heal. The idea came to her after a “life-changing encounter” on the banks of the Ganga. She was feeling tense and overwhelmed by all she wanted to accomplish in life when she met a 60-year-old man from Italy. The stranger told her, “Why can’t you just be? We are human beings, not human doings (sic).”</p><p>Shruti says topics of discussion emerge organically from participants and often revolve around themes such as freedom and nostalgia. Each session is conceptualised around a prompt and may include activities such as memory exercises, letter writing, acting and music. She says some attendees have already become close friends.</p><p><em>Write to @littlethings.blr on Instagram.</em></p>