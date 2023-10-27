Five thrift stores to shop from 

Pre-loved Co
This travelling thrift store is a common fixture at events like Sunday Soul Santhe, Namu Recommends and other festive markets. Their merchandise includes a mix of fast fashion and designer labels, such as All About You, Ritu Kumar and Van Heusen. They also sell leather bags, foFive thrift stores to shop from
Thriftclothes_bangalore
The online shop sells everything from printed shirts and shimmery tank tops to embroidered ethnic jackets and embellished strappy tees. It is ideal for those looking for discounted party clothes or evening wear. Sweaters, skirts, and denim and cargo pants can also be bought here. Clothes are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 300. For details, visit thriftclothes_bangalore on Instagram
Re-Store
Located in Whitefield, this shop was set up in 2017. Its shelves are stocked with gently used goods, ranging from clothes and accessories to furniture, books and kitchen essentials. Popular brands like Zara, Rdkl U, Puma and H&M are commonly found at the store. Typically, the clothes are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200. Funds from sales are used to help the economically challenged with medical support or education. They also look after stray dogs and cats. For details, call 98865 36240
Eco Dhaga
This store, headquartered in Koramangala, calls itself a closed-loop fashion brand. This means that they reuse raw material over and over again to minimise the impact on the environment. On their website, one can find crop tops, dresses, jackets and kurtas, all priced under Rs 1,299. They also have a section for winter wear, in the price range of Rs 399-Rs 1,499. Apart from used clothes, they also upcycle and donate fabric to those in need. They accept curtains, sheets, tablecloths or any fabric that one wishes to give away. For details, call 86186 42657otwear and jewellery. Products are priced roughly between Rs 300 and Rs 2,000. For details, call 98453 17776
Pretty Little Fits
At this Instagram store, customers can shop for crop tops, shorts, tank tops, dresses and trousers. Started in 2020, the store has fulfilled over 7,000 orders so far. Geared towards a younger demographic, brands listed include Fila, H&M, Westside, Urbanic and Levi’s. Prices typically hover around Rs 200 to Rs 300.
For details, go to @pretty.little.fits on Instagram