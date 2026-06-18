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'Fix the system first', Krishna Byre Gowda tells waste management officials in Bengaluru

'The problem is discussed everywhere. Today, we have discussed solutions. We have to make the existing system work,' he said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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Uncollected garbage piles up on SJP Road highlighting persistent waste management concerns in the city.

Uncollected garbage piles up on SJP Road highlighting persistent waste management concerns in the city. 

Credit: DH PHOTO/Prashanth HG

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Published 18 June 2026, 19:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byregowda

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