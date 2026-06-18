'Fix the system first', Krishna Byre Gowda tells waste management officials in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda </a>on Thursday said improving house-to-house garbage collection and boosting segregation at source would be his immediate priority, while admitting that solid waste management had become the city's most discussed civic issue.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after reviewing the city's solid waste management system, Gowda said Bengaluru had been managing waste in an ad-hoc manner for 15 years, as new tenders had repeatedly failed to take off.</p>.<p>"The problem is discussed everywhere. Today, we have discussed solutions. We have to make the existing system work," he said.</p>.Lokayukta flags black spots during waste management inspection in Bengaluru.<p>The minister said tenders for waste collection in 33 packages were at various stages of finalisation, while six were entangled in court cases.</p>.<p>"We will issue work orders for some packages in the coming weeks," he said. He attributed the poor state of waste collection to a shortage of vehicles and staff, ageing fleet, and absence of GPS tracking.</p>.<p>"In some streets, vehicles are not going at all, and in others they are not arriving on time. It is difficult to reach every household, but we have to ensure that happens," he said, urging authorities to show improvements in the existing system until new tenders are finalised.</p>.<p>"After I start visiting the field, I do not want to hear excuses. I am giving advance warnings," he told officials.</p>.<p>The minister said Bengaluru's average waste segregation rate stood at 65%, though some wards had achieved only 40%. Both officials and contractors would face penalties for failing to improve segregation levels, he said.</p>.<p>"The problem cannot be solved without segregation. People are searching for mega solutions to overcome this failure, but segregation remains the key," he said.</p>.<p>Gowda said improving cleanliness and quality of life in the city were among the government's top priorities.</p>.<p>"If a vehicle does not come to collect garbage near your house, citizens should tell us. It is the responsibility of the corporation to ensure that vehicles come," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Rs 2,000 cr for 5 corporations</strong></p>.<p>On Thursday, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to identify roads in poor conditions, prepare estimates, float short-term tenders, and begin works within two months. The works would be completed in four to six months, subject to weather conditions.</p>.<p>"In the need for haste, I cannot ignore practical difficulties such as the monsson rains," he said.</p>.<p>Gowda said the government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the five corporations, which would prioritise ward roads in a bad condition.</p>.<p><strong>From garbage bins to black spots</strong></p>.<p>The minister recalled that Bengaluru once had RCC half-pipe bins across the city, but these were removed after segregation at source was introduced.</p>.<p>Bins were subsequently installed at select locations, which encouraged people to dump waste in public spaces.</p>.<p>"Now, whether bins are there or not, people are throwing garbage wherever they want. If we question them, the marshals are assaulted," he said.</p><p>The system already has officers, marshals, link workers, door-to-door collection staff and auto tippers at the ward level, the minister said. "We have to now make the system work," he added.</p>