Flat out frustrated: Homebuyers tackle delays, legal hurdles

Given that the number of apartments is only increasing, which, in turn, is increasing the density of the population in an area, there is a need to focus on public infrastructure to meet their needs. For instance, apartment complexes in the city were one of the most hit owing to the recent water crisis. While this was mostly in the areas where there was a lack of Cauvery water supply, this was also attributed to the large number of apartment complexes in these areas. “Clearly, Mahadevapura was the worst hit owing to the lack of Cauvery water supply. However, we also have to consider that the problem was bigger since the majority of the borewells in this area had dried up and this was because of the dramatic growth in apartments. As more and more people came to live in this part of the city, owing to the large apartment complexes, there was overexploitation of groundwater leading to a crisis. This could be addressed better if the growth was anticipated and the infrastructure was planned,” said Abhay Kumar, a resident of Mahadevapura.