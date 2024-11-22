Flight attendant killed in road crash near Mysuru Road

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Bengalurean, who worked as a flight attendant for an airline based in Hong Kong, was killed in a road crash near Mysuru Road in the early hours of Thursday. </p>.<p>The Kengeri traffic police identified the deceased as Prakhyath N, a native of Bengaluru, whose family lived in RR Nagar. </p>.<p>The incident occurred around 1 am on Thursday, when Prakhyath, who was returning home on his motorbike after meeting a friend, lost control of his bike and crashed into a tree in the median opposite the BSNL office. He sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. </p>.<p>According to the police, Prakhyath had travelled from the hotel he was put up at near the international airport to visit his family in southwestern Bengaluru. He was due to fly out at 6 am on Thursday. </p>