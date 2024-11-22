Home
Flight attendant killed in road crash near Mysuru Road

The Kengeri traffic police identified the deceased as Prakhyath N, a native of Bengaluru, whose family lived in RR Nagar.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:06 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 20:06 IST
Bengaluru newsRoad accident

