Flights to Bidar, Kalaburagi to resume from June 1 and 10: M B Patil

<p>Bengaluru: Flight services to Bidar and Kalaburagi, key destinations in the Kalyan Karnataka region, will resume from June 1 and 10, respectively, Infrastructure Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">M B Patil</a> said on Friday.</p>.<p>Star Airlines, a Bengaluru-based regional airline, will operate services on the Bengaluru–Bidar–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Kalaburagi–Bengaluru routes.</p>.<p>To support the operations, the government is providing Rs 28.47 crore as viability gap funding, the minister said.</p>.Fly91 to operate Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight with layover in Hubballi .<p>Direct flight services between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi were suspended in October 2025 due to low passenger occupancy, while flights on the Bidar route were suspended in April 2026.</p>.<p>“The government is resuming flight services under the regional air connectivity initiative, considering the growth of industry, education, tourism, agriculture, and trade in the Kalyan Karnataka region. The government aims to provide air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the state. This will improve regional economic development as well as infrastructure,” he said.</p>.<p>Advance ticket bookings on both routes have already commenced.</p>