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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Flights to Bidar, Kalaburagi to resume from June 1 and 10: M B Patil

Star Airlines, a Bengaluru-based regional airline, will operate services on the Bengaluru–Bidar–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Kalaburagi–Bengaluru routes.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:36 IST
India NewsBengaluruKalaburagiflightsBidar

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