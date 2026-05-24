BECC Commissioner directs officials to complete remaining work of Geddalahalli Railway Vent by May-end

<p>Bengaluru: To prevent flooding at Sai Layout, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> East City Corporation (BECC) Commissioner D S Ramesh, on Saturday, directed officials to complete the remaining 12-metre box-pushing work of Geddalahalli Railway Vent by May-end.</p>.<p>Ramesh, who conducted a site inspection to review the progress of the railway vent work and stormwater drain maintenance works being carried out at Geddalahalli Sai Layout, said that once the work is completed, the retaining wall construction can be taken up, enabling smooth flow of rainwater through the railway vent.</p>.<p>“This will provide a permanent solution to the flooding problems faced in the surrounding areas,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation's senior officials inspect SWD works ahead of monsoon.<p>The Commissioner also inspected the progress of desilting and cleaning <br />works being carried out under the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for stormwater drains near Geddalahalli Rajakaluve.</p>.<p>He instructed officials to complete the drain maintenance works on a war footing and ensure that side drains connecting major roads to the stormwater drains are cleaned so that rainwater can flow freely without causing water stagnation during the monsoon season.</p>.<p>Ramesh also reviewed monsoon preparedness and directed officials to take precautionary measures in flood-prone areas and ensure proper maintenance of all stormwater drains.</p>.<p>He also instructed officials to expedite desilting and the removal of garbage and weeds from drains, and ensure the uninterrupted flow of rainwater to prevent inconvenience to the public during heavy rains.</p>