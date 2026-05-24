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BECC Commissioner directs officials to complete remaining work of Geddalahalli Railway Vent by May-end

The Commissioner also inspected the progress of desilting and cleaning works being carried out under the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for stormwater drains near Geddalahalli Rajakaluve.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:05 IST
India NewsBengaluru

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