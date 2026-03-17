<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation has undertaken flood mitigation works at RBD Layout on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarjapur-road">Sarjapur Road</a>.</p>.<p>Local residents said the area floods frequently and requires a permanent solution.</p>.Bengaluru South corporation to launch road information system.<p>The corporation is constructing a roadside drain and connecting culverts to prevent flooding.</p>.<p>During the works, a 600-mm pipeline laid by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) was found to be obstructing the flow of water. The BWSSB is now rerouting the pipeline.</p>