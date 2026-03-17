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Flood mitigation works taken up on Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road

Local residents said the area floods frequently and requires a permanent solution.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSarjapur Road

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