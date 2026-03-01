<p>Bengaluru: In a race against the upcoming monsoon, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D S Ramesh on Saturday conducted a field inspection of critical stormwater drain (SWD) projects, setting an April deadline for their completion.</p>.<p>The Commissioner’s visit comes as part of the civic body’s strategy to mitigate the perennial issue of urban flooding. Inspecting key bottleneck areas, Ramesh directed officials to prioritise the Geddalahalli railway vent, where a pending payment to the Railway Department must be cleared immediately to facilitate box-pushing work by April-end.</p>.Bengaluru South commissioner seeks residents’ input on roads, lakes and waste management.<p>The inspection also covered the Belagere and Siddapura rajakaluves, which are vital conduits for rainwater flowing toward Varthur and Kalkere lakes. While the retaining wall near the Belagere STP is complete, the Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of encroachments still obstructing the drain’s path. “Our objective is a seamless flow of rainwater to prevent waterlogging in residential pockets,” Ramesh stated. He further instructed that the Bilishivale rajakaluve, connecting to Rampura Lake, be finished before the first pre-monsoon showers.</p>.<p>Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar and senior engineers accompanied the Commissioner, who warned that any lapse in the stipulated timelines would be viewed seriously.</p>