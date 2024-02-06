Fog delays 46 flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru: Inclement weather disrupted operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, with 46 flights reporting delayed departures. Diversions of flights were also reported in the morning hours.

The airport operator said the disruptions were caused by fog and the visibility dipped as low as about 50 metres in the morning, setting off delays across sectors. An international flight, operated by British Airways, and a cargo flight were among the affected flights.

“Three flights scheduled to arrive from Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, were also diverted to Chennai,” an airport spokesperson told DH.