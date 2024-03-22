Food delivery agent arrested for sexually harassing woman customer

Bengaluru: The HAL police arrested a food delivery executive for allegedly touching a woman customer inappropriately in eastern Bengaluru.
Police identified the suspect as Akash B, 27, who stays in Kundalahalli Colony, but hails from Chincholi in Kalaburagi.
According to the police, on March 17, the 30-year-old complainant had placed an order on Swiggy. Around 6.30 pm, Akash arrived at her house in AECS Layout and handed over the food packet.
Akash then asked if he could use her bathroom, which she allowed. He asked for water and when she went into the kitchen to get it, he followed her and grabbed her hand, police said.
The woman shrieked and slapped Akash, who fled, the FIR noted. The HAL police booked a case under Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and arrested the suspect.
(Published 21 March 2024, 21:21 IST)