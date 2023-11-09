Food delivery man killed, three arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old food delivery worker was allegedly murdered by his friends after a heated argument on Tuesday night, according to police.
The victim has been identified as Praveen, who lived in Bagalur Layout near KG Halli. The suspects, Sundar, Prabhu, and Arumugam, were apprehended on Wednesday morning.
An investigating officer told DH that the suspects were well-acquainted with each other and were intoxicated during the dispute. The altercation escalated, leading the suspects to assault Praveen. During the fight, Arumugam struck Praveen on the head with a helmet, causing him to lose consciousness.
When Praveen collapsed, the assailants fled. Passersby who witnessed the incident alerted the police. The authorities responded promptly and detained the suspects.
An FIR has been filed at Banaswadi police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.