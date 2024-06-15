Home
Food dept official caught accepting bribe  

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 20:47 IST
Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police arrested two people, including Preeti Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Bengaluru, on Friday for accepting bribes. Her accomplice, Ramesh, was also arrested.

Officials stated that the duo had demanded Rs 70,000 from a complainant to lift the suspension on his ration shop. Ramesh was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the Kempegowda Nagar ration shop, while Preeti was arrested at the DC office in Bengaluru.

"They had initially taken Rs 50,000 as advance and accepted the remaining Rs 20,000 on Friday," an official said.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Published 14 June 2024, 20:47 IST
