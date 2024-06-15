Food dept official caught accepting bribe  

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police arrested two people, including Preeti Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Bengaluru, on Friday for accepting bribes. Her accomplice, Ramesh, was also arrested.

Officials stated that the duo had demanded Rs 70,000 from a complainant to lift the suspension on his ration shop. Ramesh was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the Kempegowda Nagar ration shop, while Preeti was arrested at the DC office in Bengaluru.