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Food prices go up in Bengaluru hotels due to hike in prices of LPG

Restaurant owners say while an annual price revision is usually effected at the start of the financial year, the crisis has hastened and aggravated it this time.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 23:36 IST
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