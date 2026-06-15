Food safety dept raids food outlets, e-commerce warehouses in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Officials of the Food Safety Department raided 236 food outlets, grocery stores, and e-commerce food warehouses across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Friday and Saturday.</p>.<p>During the inspections, 44 cases were registered for violations such as the sale of expired products and misbranding, while 65 notices were issued to Food Business Operators (FBOs).</p>.Bengaluru: Lokayukta inspection finds irregularities in food & civil supplies warehouses.<p>Another 30 establishments were found closed or untraceable, officials said.</p>.<p>The department collected Rs 1.97 lakh in penalties and challans and seized expired food products worth Rs 2.35 lakh.</p>.<p>Officials said designated officers from across the state were deputed to Bengaluru to carry out the raids.</p>