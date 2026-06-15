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Food safety dept raids food outlets, e-commerce warehouses in Bengaluru

During the inspections, 44 cases were registered for violations such as the sale of expired products and misbranding.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFood safety

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