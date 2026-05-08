<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru reported 17 deaths due to negligence of civic agencies in 2024, the sixth straight year that it topped metro cities in such incidents, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report says. For comparison, Delhi reported four such deaths. </p>.<p>Electrocution due to poor power supply infrastructure, especially snapped live wires, and bad footpaths were major factors behind the fatalities in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>A senior official from Bescom claimed that rains and winds would snap the wires in many cases, resulting in deaths. “We conduct regular audits and keep the infrastructure well-maintained. However, sometimes, especially during rains, such unexpected incidents happen,” he said. </p>.<p>Some residents said dangling cables and power lines on footpaths must be taken seriously. </p>.<p>“Due to such cables and broken footpaths, many of us walk on roads, leading to accidents. To walk on footpaths, we are worried that power lines and cables might harm us,” said Manya, a resident of JP Nagar. </p>.<p>When asked about poor footpath infrastructure and road conditions, an official from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said they were clearing footpaths of encroachments and working to ensure better facilities. The official blamed other agencies for the deaths. </p>.<p>“Other agencies such as BWSSB and Bescom dig up the roads. While potholes and poor footpaths cause some inconvenience, there are fewer or no deaths due to these. We need to hold other agencies accountable,” the official said. </p>.<p>Residents said pothole-free roads and clear footpaths were basic amenities that the government must provide. </p>.<p>“There have been instances when people met with accidents due to poor road conditions. Politicians and bureaucrats set deadlines<br />but hardly anything is done. Roadworks and footpaths should be prioritised,” said Joseph, a resident of North Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Citizens have often pointed to poor coordination between agencies in the city and how many incidents go unaccounted for with each agency blaming the other. </p>