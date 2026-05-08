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For 6th year, Bengaluru tops metros in civic negligence deaths

Electrocution due to poor power supply infrastructure, especially snapped live wires, and bad footpaths were major factors behind the fatalities in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 00:24 IST
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