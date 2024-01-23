For a cause: Three-day exhibition in Bengaluru to support self-help groups

The National Livelihood Mission (NLM) has organised a three-day sale and exhibition of products sold by self-help groups (SHGs).
The exhibition, held at the IAS Officers’ Association, will be on till Wednesday. It inaugurated by Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary on Monday.
Close to 60 SHG women entrepreneurs from across the state are participating in the exhibition. From Mysore wooden inlays and toys to organic food products and handloom sarees, a number of products have been put on show.