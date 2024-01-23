JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

For a cause: Three-day exhibition in Bengaluru to support self-help groups

The exhibition, held at the IAS Officers’ Association, will be on till Wednesday. It inaugurated by Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary on Monday.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 21:25 IST

The National Livelihood Mission (NLM) has organised a three-day sale and exhibition of products sold by self-help groups (SHGs).

The exhibition held at the IAS Officers’ Association will be on till Wednesday. DH PHOTO/SK DINESH 
The exhibition, held at the IAS Officers' Association, will be on till Wednesday. It inaugurated by Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary on Monday.

The exhibition held at the IAS Officers’ Association will be on till Wednesday. DH PHOTO/SK DINESH 
Close to 60 SHG women entrepreneurs from across the state are participating in the exhibition. From Mysore wooden inlays and toys to organic food products and handloom sarees, a number of products have been put on show.

(Published 22 January 2024, 21:25 IST)
Bengaluru

