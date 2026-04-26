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For Bengaluru school kids, bad roads are part of the timetable

Children say long, bumpy rides are leaving them tired and anxious
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:08 IST
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While the main roads of Panathur-Balagere Road have recently been fixed, the sub arterial roads are still in a bad condition.

While the main roads of Panathur-Balagere Road have recently been fixed, the sub arterial roads are still in a bad condition.

Credit: DH photos/Asra Mavad. 

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Published 25 April 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaRoads

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