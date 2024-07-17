For Brand Bengaluru, we need coordination among agencies: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Tuesday that he has not tasted success in bringing various parastatal agencies in Bengaluru to talk to each other.
Shivakumar was responding to questions by BJP MLAs C K Ramamurthy and S Suresh Kumar, who sought details on the government’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ plan.
The DCM said that the BBMP, BDA, Bescom and other agencies in the city were not on the same page. “They don’t talk to each other. But they talk at each other,” he said. “For ‘Brand Bengaluru’ to work, we need coordination, an umbrella organisation. A task force is needed at the constituency-level.”
Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, conceded that there was no coordination. “I’m trying to bring in that coordination. You have no idea on the circus I’ve done the past year. But I haven’t tasted success, I must agree. Still, it has come to some stage.”
He said Bengaluru faces several issues - solid waste management, traffic, drinking water, streetlight, tax collection and greenery.
On July 27, Shivakumar will convene a meeting of all Bengaluru MLAs to discuss ‘Brand Bengaluru’.
Earlier, Ramamurthy asked Shivakumar to explain ‘Brand Bengaluru’. “You’re talking about Greater Bengaluru and splitting BBMP into five parts. What exactly is the vision?” he said.
On white-topping, Ramamurthy said only 10-12 constituencies were selected. “What sin have we (BJP MLAs) done? Don’t we come under ‘Brand Bengaluru’?”
