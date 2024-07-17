For Brand Bengaluru, we need coordination among agencies: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Tuesday that he has not tasted success in bringing various parastatal agencies in Bengaluru to talk to each other.

Shivakumar was responding to questions by BJP MLAs C K Ramamurthy and S Suresh Kumar, who sought details on the government’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ plan.

The DCM said that the BBMP, BDA, Bescom and other agencies in the city were not on the same page. “They don’t talk to each other. But they talk at each other,” he said. “For ‘Brand Bengaluru’ to work, we need coordination, an umbrella organisation. A task force is needed at the constituency-level.”