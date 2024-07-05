For the record: Vijayalakshmi tells cops she is Darshan's wife, not Pavithra

“It is true that she is a friend of my husband, Sri Darshan Srinivas, but you may kindly note that she is not his wife. I am the only legally wedded wife; our marriage was solemnised in Dharmasthala on May 19, 2003,” she wrote.

In her letter, referring to the police press conference, where Dayananda briefed the media about the murder, Vijayalakshmi said, "You wrongly addressed Pavithra Gowda as Darshan Srinivas's wife. It was furthered by all including the Home Minister, please make changes in the police records."

She urged the police chief to set the records in the police files right so that she does not have to face any kind of trouble, legal or otherwise, due to Pavithra being wrongfully named as her husband's wife.