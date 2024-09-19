Forest department sets up camera traps to track elusive leopard in Electronic City

V Ganesh, assistant conservator of forest, said they have been monitoring the situation. "We have searched for the last two days and nights. As of now, neither a pug mark has been found nor a fresh sighting reported to us. The leopard may have come out of the Bannerghatta forest. We are spreading awareness among the people in the area to ensure no conflict situation arises," he said.

The officer said that they had installed five camera traps in secluded areas covered with buses. "While on the way to check one of the camera traps, we found a person urinating in a secluded corner. I told him to avoid walking in such places in view of the situation," he said.

The range forest officers and watchers believe that the movement of leopards is connected to the increase in the number of stray dogs which are coming in search of the food waste thrown on the road side. "Considering that leopards travel up to 25 km within a matter of hours, it is difficult to keep track of each animal. It's easier if the local municipal authorities ensure scientific disposal of garbage," Ganesh added.