Forest dept reclaims 7 acres of encroached Turahalli woodland  

In 2017, the ACF, Bengaluru South sub-division, issued eviction orders to Madhusudhananandapuri Swami, the head of Omkar Ashram in Kengeri, to vacate 8 acres 12 guntas of land. Of this, 7 acres and 17 guntas lay in the buffer zone, and the remainder was within the core area of the Turahalli Reserve Forest.