Forest dept recovers 5 acres of encroached Peenya Plantation land from HMT  

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre declared the occupation and sale of the land by HMT as illegal and pledged to recover the land to create a Cubbon Park-like green space in northern Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 21:51 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 21:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruForest

