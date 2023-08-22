Forest minister orders strengthening of task force, increased monitoring of elephant movement

In the wake of a series of conflicts with elephants that has left five persons dead, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday ordered the department to strengthen the Elephant Task Force and radio collar the problematic elephants.

During a meeting with senior officials of the department, the minister expressed concern over the increasing man-animal conflict and the resulting trail of casualties. He noted that the conflict is also leading to animal deaths due to electrocution or snares.

Khandre suggested the officials enhance the use of technology to minimise the conflict situations. "There is a need for sending alerts to the people in real time about the sighting of elephants in human habitats even as efforts must be made to send the animals back to the forest. This will minimise casualties," he added.