Former BBMP corporator's son found dead in West Bengaluru home

His father, K Doddanna, a former Congress party corporator from Attiguppe, asked his other son to call Gautham for lunch around 1.30 pm on Thursday. The sibling knocked on Gautham's bedroom door, but didn't get a response. Calls to his phone also went unanswered.

When the family broke the door open, they were stunned to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. He had apparently stood on a plastic chair placed on the cot and tied a sari around his neck to hang himself, Doddanna told the police.

According to the former corporator, his son had become a recluse in the last few days and refused to talk about things that bothered him.

Doddanna said he had no idea why his son had killed himself nor did he suspect any foul play.

Some reports suggested that Gautham was a BBMP contractor and awaited payments from the civic body.