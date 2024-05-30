Former CCB cop held in high-profile Bitcoin case, 4th arrest so far

Cut-off box - Pujar absconding again Pujar currently a deputy superintendent of police is said to have absconded again. The SIT has launched a manhunt for him. Previously the SIT had summoned Pujar for questioning but he disappeared from Bengaluru and applied for anticipatory bail. The court directed him to appear for questioning before the SIT. According to another SIT source Pujar did appear for questioning but was sent back because the investigating officer was on medical leave. He was asked to appear again when called but has since gone incommunicado.