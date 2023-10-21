Former corporator held over extortion charges in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police have detained a former corporator for allegedly extorting money from a contractor who secured the project for Yeshwantpur ward works.
The contractor, Chandru, filed a complaint at the Yeshwantpur police station, which was later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) following the directions from Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda.
The suspect, GK Venkatesh, allegedly intercepted the complainant on three occasions: August 11, September 13, and October 17. During these encounters, Venkatesh took Chandru’s phone and eight bank cheques.
Chandru had obtained the contract for the Yeshwantpur ward works, despite objections from Venkatesh and his followers. When Chandru ignored the objections, Venkatesh and his group began to harass him, according to the police.
A CCB officer stated that they have taken possession of the case documents, and the prime suspect, Venkatesh, had been detained. Other suspects are on the run.