Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies after falling from balcony in Bengaluru

Cricket writer Joseph Hoover, who is close to the family, told DH that Johnson was hospitalised at the St Philomena's Hospital last week for stomach pain, loose stools, and extreme gout and was discharged three days ago. He was also reportedly suffering from depression.

“His wife informed me that, two days ago, he told her that he could see people come and call for him at the doors and windows, so they covered the windows with bedsheets; it was almost like he had a premonition,” Hoover said.

Johnson’s wife has maintained that he slipped and fell off the balcony after losing balance. He reportedly suffered a debilitating viral infection about one year and eight months ago, which weakened his body, Hoover added.

Hoover has written to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to monetarily support the family. The KSCA honorary vice president B K Sampath Kumar has reportedly assured the family that the association would help.

A well-known name in domestic cricket, Johnson hailed from Arsikere, Hassan and made his Test debut for India against Australia in 1996.