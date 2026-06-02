Former MLC Dayananda Reddy kidnapped by gang of four, let off after being told to arrange Rs 3 crore ransom

<p>Bengaluru: A former MLC was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by a gang of four men who claimed they had received Rs 10 crore contract to kill him. The victim was held captive for nearly four hours before being released on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.</p><p>According to a complaint filed in Attibele police, the victim Dayananda Reddy, (63), and his driver Prasad were returning home in a car when the incident happened. </p><p>Around 12.15 am, when the vehicle was passing near Anjaneya Swamy temple on the roadside at Heelalige village, two men arrived on a bike and approached the vehicle on the pretext of delivering a gift box. </p>.Students abduct hostel mate, demand Rs 50,000 ransom in Bengaluru.<p>As the driver unlocked the doors to receive the package, one of the suspects barged into the rear seat next to Reddy while another jumped in on the front passenger seat. The duo allegedly showed a pistol and threatened the driver to continue driving in the direction they instructed.</p><p>After a short distance, a red-coloured car joined them. Two more men joined them and forced the driver to move to the rear seat while one of the accused took control of the vehicle.</p><p>Reddy told police that the gang drove through Bommasandra main road before heading towards Attibele-Jigani road. During the journey, the accused allegedly threatened him in Hindi and English, pressed a gun against his neck and claimed they had accepted Rs 10-crore 'supari' to eliminate him.</p>.Youth alleges kidnap, gender transition racket in Mysuru.<p>Reddy said he pleaded with the gang, telling them that he was involved in social service activities, including helping students, and requested them not to harm him and he would pay the money to them. The accused then reportedly spoke among themselves in Malayalam and contacted an unidentified person over the phone.</p><p>The gang demanded Rs 3 crore cash from Reddy for his release. He told them he did not have cash immediately available and offered to withdraw money after banks opened in the morning. The accused then instructed him to arrange funds and contact them.</p><p>Reddy further stated that he noticed the registration number of the red car as KL-43-6403. One of the accused identified himself as Praveen and allegedly handed over a mobile phone number, directing the victim to call after arranging the money.</p><p>Reddy was kept on a deserted road at KHB Colony in Jigani village till 4.45 am before being allowed to leave. Shaken by the incident, he contacted his family members and later approached Attibele police station to lodge a complaint.</p><p>A case has been registered, and a special team has been formed to trace the accused. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the routes allegedly used by the gang and verifying details of the vehicles and mobile numbers mentioned in the complaint.</p>