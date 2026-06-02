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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Former MLC Dayananda Reddy kidnapped by gang of four, let off after being told to arrange Rs 3 crore ransom

The accused allegedly threatened in Hindi and English, pressed a gun against his neck and claimed they had accepted Rs 10-crore 'supari' to eliminate him.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:33 IST
bengaluru crimeKidnappingransom

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