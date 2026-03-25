Former rowdy sheeter Yashaswini accuses Bengaluru cop of harassment, inquiry ordered

<p>Bengaluru: A former rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru has accused a serving police inspector of harassment and inappropriate behaviour, officials said. </p><p>Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, on Wednesday filed a petition at the Bengaluru police commissioner’s office seeking action against Papanna, a police inspector attached to the Konanakunte station. </p><p>“Based on the petition, a preliminary inquiry has been ordered. ACP Jayanagar is inquiring. Further action, if necessary, will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry report,” a senior police officer told DH. </p>.Mangaluru: Rowdy sheeter absconding for two years arrested\n.<p>During the day, text messages and audio recordings of the purported conversations between Yashashwini and Papanna went viral on social media. They were also telecast widely on local TV channels. </p><p>Earlier in February, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-ccb-invokes-kcoca-arrests-ex-rowdy-sheeter-yashaswini-in-real-estate-tycoons-abduction-3888082">Yashaswini was arrested</a> by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 (KOCOCA) in connection with a kidnapping case.</p>