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Former rowdy sheeter Yashaswini accuses Bengaluru cop of harassment, inquiry ordered

Gowda filed a petition at the Bengaluru police commissioner’s office seeking action against Papanna, a police inspector attached to the Konanakunte station.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 12:07 IST
bengaluru crimerowdy sheeterharassement

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