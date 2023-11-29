Forum urges govt to fix housing, transportation issues

Bengaluru: With over 640 informal settlements accommodating 44% of the city’s population, a Bengaluru-based collective has urged the authorities to address housing and transportation issues, as they can improve the quality of life.
“The subject was discussed in detail at a program titled, ‘Who are cities made by and who are cities made for?’ that was organised by Alli Serona, a collective of citizens.
“Residents from the informal sector often cope with issues like unstable housing, limited transportation access, unfair distribution of economic and environmental benefits, and policies. It is important to recognise these longstanding challenges,” the forum said.
A panel discussion explored crucial topics.
“Good urban public transport systems are not just critical from an emissions reduction point of view; they are also critical in ensuring a good quality of life for residents,” said Kanishk Kabiraj from Alli Serona.
Prof Ashish Verma, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, said the city has expanded, but many informal settlements remain as they were decades back. “For the city to become inclusive and people-centric, these people on the fringes must also be a part of development in the true sense,” he said.