Forum urges govt to 'fix' microfinance institutions to curb exploitation of women

Bengaluru: Taking note of unrestricted functioning and rampant exploitation of women at micro-finance institutions, women’s organisations across Karnataka collectively launched a campaign on Tuesday to push for stricter regulation of such establishments.
Under the banner 'Women’s Forum Against Illegal Practices in Microfinance, Karnataka', they aim to encourage public dialogues, conversations with women’s organisations, and documentation of experiences of women across the state.
Vijayamma, senior writer; V Gayathri from the investment information agency ICRA; Vatsala, an activist who works with women farmers; and women’s rights activists from Gamana Mahila Samuha — Shakun Mohini, Mamatha Yajaman and Madhu Bhushan — addressed the media at the Press Club on Tuesday. They discussed pushing the government to introduce regulations to control the unethical practices of such institutions.
The forum noted that public sector banks failed to provide loans at low interest rates to poor or landless women because they had little collateral to offer. This, they noted, pushed rural and urban poor women to turn towards such micro-credit or micro-finance institutions (MFIs) that supposedly provide easy access to financial support without the extensive paperwork required in banks.
Although set up to empower women, most MFIs built their models similar to the loan-repayment system developed by self-help organisations, which women activists noted pitted women against each other.
The forum also held the government accountable for failing to introduce any regulations to control the growth and functioning of such MFIs.
“Far from eradicating poverty, microfinance has placed a perpetual burden of debt on the shoulders of every household in every village of the state,” read a statement released by the forum.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must step in to control MFIs' actions. Even the state governments can step in to introduce acts to regulate the functioning of MFIs. Further, they can even create policies and programmes to provide loans to poor women so as to reduce their dependence on such unethical institutions," Madhu Bhushan said.
This campaign is being launched simultaneously across the state.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:00 IST)