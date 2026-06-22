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Four arrested after gym trainer who assaulted wife inside court hall was found murdered on Bengaluru outskirts

The victim, Vijay Kumar, had come under the police scanner after the assault.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:09 IST
Bengaluru newsmurderPolicebengaluru crime

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