Four arrested after gym trainer who assaulted wife inside court hall was found murdered on Bengaluru outskirts

<p>Bengaluru: A gym trainer, who had recently been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife inside a court hall during proceedings related to a matrimonial dispute, has been found murdered on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. Four persons have been arrested in the case.</p><p>The victim, Vijay Kumar (32), had come under the police scanner earlier this month after he allegedly attacked and issued life threat to his wife inside the court complex. The incident had occurred when the woman appeared before the court in connection with a family dispute.</p>.Bengaluru: Gym trainer assaults wife inside court, booked.<p>The police said that on June 9, Vijay Kumar's body was found in a vacant site at Kaleshwari village in Jigani under suspicious circumstances. A murder case was registered after the police found multiple injuries on the body. </p><p>Based on the evidence gathered, the police arrested four persons —Sriram, Sumit, Venkateshaih and Babu.</p><p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had conspired to eliminate Vijay Kumar following an affair he allegedly had with a woman he had met in the gym at K R Puram here, according to the police.</p><p>A senior police officer said the family of the victim claimed that Vijay's extra marital affair was spoken about in their village following which the woman's father, along with a gang, visited Vijay's native in Mulbagal and warned him to stay away from her after issuing death threats. </p><p>"Based on the allegations, we are probing the case in all possible angles and also verifying whether the murder was pre-planned and if any other individuals assisted the accused before or after the killing," the investigation officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The Bannerghatta police are investigating the case.</p>