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Four Bengal workers robbed at knifepoint in Bengaluru

The suspects then snatched his phone and walked away. When Sabir followed them, his friends accompanied him.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruElectronics City

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