Four Bengal workers robbed at knifepoint in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electronics-city">Electronics City police</a> have registered a case after four people were allegedly robbed at knifepoint near Bettadasanapura on June 28.</p>.<p>Police said the incident took place between 6.30 pm and 9.15 pm.</p>.<p>The four victims — 25-year-old Yunus, 19-year-old Irfan Shaik, 20-year-old Sabir Shaik, and 18-year-old Owaidur Islam Laskar, all workers from West Bengal who have been living in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> for the past eight months — were chatting near Bettadasanapura after returning from work.</p>.<p>While Sabir was talking on the phone, three unidentified suspects approached him.</p>.<p>Although Sabir told them he did not know them, the suspects insisted he show them photographs of his friends on his phone, claiming the friends had scolded them.</p>.Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru.<p>The suspects then snatched his phone and walked away. When Sabir followed them, his friends accompanied him. The suspects threatened the four men with a knife and a wooden club, assaulted them, and fled with four mobile phones and Rs 10,000 in cash.</p>.<p>Before leaving, the suspects forced one of the victims to transfer Rs 488 via UPI and threatened them with consequences if they informed anyone.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Sections 309(6) (robbery) and 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)</a>, 2023. The investigation is underway.</p>