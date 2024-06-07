Four books on food safety

Food safety has become a growing concern in recent years. On World Food Safety Day, June 7, Metrolife lists a few books that look at topics like E. coli outbreaks, harmful ingredients found in our food, and effects of ultra-processed food.
A Consumer’s Dictionary of Food Additives
Author: Ruth Winter
There is an increasing interest in organic food and healthy eating. Hence, it is essential that one understands what food labels mean. In this revised edition, the reader gets insights on side effects of pesticides and preservatives, and animal drugs that end up on one’s plate due to processing and curing of meat.
Notes on genetically-engineered vegetables and bovine growth hormone are also included.
Ultra-Processed People
Author: Chris Van Tulleken
Much of our daily calories come from ultra-processed food (UPF). The author, who has a medical degree from Oxford and a PhD in molecular virology, unfolds uncommon stories about today’s eating habits. In this book, Chris undertakes an experiment under the supervision of colleagues at University College London. He ate a diet of 80% UPF, which is a regular diet for many adults and children in the US. His body was subject to scientific scrutiny, and he got insights from experts from the food industry, academia, and the field of agriculture.
Poisoned
Author: Jeff Benedict
In this book, author and journalist Jeff Benedict looks at the different events that surrounded the E. coli epidemic in the US. The book also covers how the disaster led to increased public awareness about the fast-food industry’s unhygienic practices.
Benedict presents a candid narrative of the disaster. He included information derived from key documents. Insights from interviews with real-life characters of the epidemic — families of the children infected, physicians and scientists — are also included in the book.
Badditives!
Authors: Linda Bonvie and Bill Bonvie
The book offers unpleasant facts from the food world — how bread stays fresh on the shelves for long and where the colourful hues in cereal come from. ‘Badditives!’ looks at around 13 troublesome ingredients that one might be eating and drinking every day, including commonly used flavour enhancers, synthetic sweeteners, artificial colours and preservatives, toxic metal found in processed foods, and more.