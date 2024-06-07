Four books on food safety

Much of our daily calories come from ultra-processed food (UPF). The author, who has a medical degree from Oxford and a PhD in molecular virology, unfolds uncommon stories about today’s eating habits. In this book, Chris undertakes an experiment under the supervision of colleagues at University College London. He ate a diet of 80% UPF, which is a regular diet for many adults and children in the US. His body was subject to scientific scrutiny, and he got insights from experts from the food industry, academia, and the field of agriculture.