Four books on staying safe online

With the number of scams, phishing attacks, and cybersecurity threats seen online, a focus on staying safe on the Internet is much needed. World Safer Internet Day was observed on February 6.
Here are a few books to flip through to learn how you can keep yourself safe in the online world.
Cybersecurity Is Everybody’s Business
Authors: Scott N Schober and Craig W Schober
Scott and his brother Craig focus on small businesses and cybersecurity in this book, they write about how to stay safe from phishing attacks, malware spying, security breaches, ransomware, identity theft, and hackers. In the book, they analyse some cyber breaches that made the headlines. They also look at how one can fend off such cyberattacks and security breaches.
The Art of Invisibility
Author: Kevin Mitnick
This 2017 book is written by the world’s most wanted computer hacker-turned-expert on the subject of computer security, Kevin Mitnick. He gives step-by-step tips on how you can stay online without leaving a digital trail that can be exploited by big companies and governments. You can learn about password protection, smart WiFi usage, and how to identify virus-infected email scams and phishing schemes.
Introduction to Cyber Security
Author: Anand Shinde
This 2021 book will interest novices and professionals alike. It covers the emergence of the very first computer virus while also outlining the latest cyber threats on the Internet. It also details how individual netizens can safeguard themselves from phishing scams, social engineering cons, and online frauds.
200+ Ways To Protect Your Privacy
Author: Jeni Rogers
Learn about simple strategies to protect your personal and confidential information online and offline with this book. From turning off your device’s bluetooth when not in use to using a firewall on your computer to shredding hard copies of bills, multiple ideas about Internet and real-world safety have been shared here. The book looks into how your photographs and online posts, and similar content posted by your family members can divulge private information to crooks and make you vulnerable.