Four central GST officers arrested for 'extorting' Rs 1.5 crore during 'fake' raid on Bengaluru firm

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Wednesday announced the arrest of four central GST officers, who allegedly carried out a fake raid on a tech solutions company, "illegally confined" its four employees for two days and extorted Rs 1.5 crore from them.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) identified the arrested officers as Abhishek, Superintendent of Central Tax, South Commissionerate; Manoj Saini and Nagesh Babu, Senior Intelligence Officers in the GST Intelligence Unit, and Sonali Sahay, Intelligence Officer, GST intelligence.

All the four officers belong to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit (Central GST).

Police sources said that the officers were arrested on Tuesday and a court had remanded them in police custody for 10 days.