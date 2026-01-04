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Four, including minor, held for breaking into house in Bengaluru’s Konanakunte

The juvenile was subsequently detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a government observation home.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:47 IST
BengaluruCrime

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