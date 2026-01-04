Four, including minor, held for breaking into house in Bengaluru’s Konanakunte

<p>Bengaluru: A juvenile was among four people arrested in connection with a house break-in in south Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, police said.</p>.<p>Acting on two separate cases, police launched an investigation and recovered valuables worth Rs 14 lakh.</p>.<p>During the probe, officers pursued multiple leads and, based on credible inputs, apprehended three suspects on April 5.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the thefts along with a juvenile in conflict with law,” police said.</p>.<p>The juvenile was subsequently detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a government observation home.</p>.<p>“Further interrogation revealed that the stolen gold ornaments had been sold or pledged through two women known to the accused at jewellery shops in Malleswaram, Netajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Kembathahalli and Thigalarapalya,” police said.</p>.<p>Based on these inputs, police recovered 113 grams of gold ornaments, worth Rs 14 lakh, from various jewellery shops. Further investigation is underway.</p>