<p>Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park police have arrested four accused, including minors, involved in a series of mobile phone thefts during the RCB vs SRH match in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on March 28.</p><p>The police said 21 mobile phones of various brands, worth around Rs 18 lakh, have been recovered from the accused. The thefts were reported around MG Road and Cubbon Park Metro Station during the match.</p>.As RCB chased runs, cops chased lost phones at Chinnaswamy; 25 complaints registered.<p>So far, 29 cases have been registered and preliminary investigation revealed that similar thefts have been reported during matches in other parts of the city and even in other States. </p>.<p>The police are probing whether the accused are part of a larger network that targets crowds during major events and efforts are on to gather more information and apprehend other suspects involved in the racket.</p>