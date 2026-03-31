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Four, including minors, held for mobile thefts during RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru; 21 phones worth Rs 18 lakh recovered

The thefts were reported around MG Road and Cubbon Park Metro Station.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 08:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimetheftCubbon Park police

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