<p>Bengaluru: In sustained efforts, Bengaluru police have arrested four people, including three inter-state suspects, for allegedly peddling drugs. </p><p>Separate cases have been registered in Mahadevapura, KG Halli and Malleswaram Police Station Limits. </p><p>Police have recovered 37. 400 kg of ganja, 33 grams of hydro ganja and 23.19 grams of MDMA all valued at Rs 24.12 lakhs and said to be worth Rs Rs 48.24 lakhs in the open market. </p>.Decentralised, digital: Karnataka’s drug menace.<p>“Based on credible information received from informants on different dates, police officers and staff came to know that banned narcotic substances such as ganja, hydro ganja and MDMA were being sold within the limits of Mahadevapura, KG Halli and Malleswaram Police Stations in Bengaluru City,” the police said in a statement. </p><p>“Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the respective police stations. Subsequently, raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants, and a total of four persons, including three inter-state accused, were apprehended on different dates.”</p><p>During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that their sole intention was to make quick bucks. To this end, they purchased ganja, hydro ganja and MDMA from unknown persons from other states and sold them to college students and other customers. </p><p>Efforts are continuing to trace the inter-state suppliers who were providing the banned narcotic substances to the accused, and further investigation in the cases is in progress, the police said. All four were produced before the courts on different dates and remanded in judicial custody.</p>