Four infra projects may pick up pace as BBMP tweaks supervisory role

Bengaluru: Four delayed infrastructure projects in Bengaluru are expected to pick up pace following internal changes at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil has been appointed to oversee key projects, including the Ejipura flyover, white-topping of roads and upgrades to high-density corridors (HDC), all of which require coordination across multiple departments.

In an internal circular dated September 9, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced administrative changes aimed at expediting the completion of these projects, following a directive from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dated August 27.