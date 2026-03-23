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Four killed as private bus crashes into divider on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The mishap occurred near Puttappanadoddi in Sankalagere village, Channapatna taluk, when a private bus belonging to Kerala-based P K Travels crashed into a highway divider.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 04:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaAccidentMysuru

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