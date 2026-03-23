<p>Bengaluru: Four people were killed and several others injured in a horrific accident on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-Mysuru Expressway during the early hours of Monday. The mishap occurred near Puttappanadoddi in Sankalagere village, Channapatna taluk, when a private bus belonging to Kerala-based P K Travels crashed into a highway divider.</p><p>The bus was en route from Kerala to Bengaluru when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle around 4:30 am. While the driver initially claimed the accident occurred while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle, police suspect driver negligence.</p>.Five years on, Bengaluru's Banaswadi rotary flyover remains a non-starter.<p>"The driver claimed he swerved to miss another vehicle, but after verifying CCTV footage from the stretch, it appears the driver fell asleep at the wheel," a senior traffic police officer stated. The Channapatna traffic police have since arrested the driver and registered a case of negligent driving.</p><p>According to police, two passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased are Mohammed Farhan (22) from Koyilandy, Calicut, Darshan (45), a resident of Kalasipalya, Bengaluru, Shakeer (27), a resident of Annepalya, Adugodi, Bengaluru and Mahi (45) from Pondicherry.</p><p>Two other passengers Abdul and Alain from Kannur, Kerala, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.</p>