Four-member gang held for robbery at gunpoint in Jalahalli 

<p>Bengaluru: The Peenya police have arrested four men for allegedly luring a passenger into a car, threatening him with a pistol, and robbing him of cash and mobile phones.</p>.<p>The arrests led to the recovery of property worth Rs 4 lakh, including a car and the weapon used in the crime.</p>.<p>The case surfaced on August 18 when the victim, a resident of Vijayanagar district, lodged a complaint at the Peenya police station.</p>.Probe into two house burglaries helps crack 9 other cases in Bengaluru.<p>He said that on the night of August 14, while waiting at the Jalahalli bus stand to travel to Vijayanagar, three men in a car offered him a ride. After he boarded, they drove towards Dobbspet in Nelamangala, brandished a pistol, threatened him, and robbed him of Rs 5,000 and two mobile phones.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of robbery and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>Using intelligence inputs, exploring multiple angles, and verifying CCTV footage, the police on August 25 arrested three suspects — Kanakamurthy, 25, Kiran, 29, and Srikanth, 22 — in Doddanekundi, Marathahalli. The car used in the crime was also seized.</p>.<p>Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered the pistol used in the crime and the two stolen mobile phones. Three phones belonging to the suspects were also seized.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the suspects revealed that the pistol had been supplied by a former jail acquaintance. Acting on this lead, the police arrested the fourth suspect — Sikandar Malangsab Sheikh, 38, — from Horti village in Vijayapura district on September 10.</p>.<p>The police said the four men, who worked as labourers in a private lift material assembling company in Bengaluru, have prior cases of atrocity and affray against them. The investigation is ongoing to determine how Sheikh procured the firearm.</p>.<p>All four are in judicial custody.</p>