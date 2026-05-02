<p>Bengaluru: Four passengers who arrived from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangkok">Bangkok</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> here were arrested with hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 21.5 crore in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>They were intercepted at Terminal 2 of the airport on May 1, they added.</p>.<p>In the first case, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Customs said in a post on ‘X’ that three passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted, and 52.68 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 18.43 crore, was seized from their baggage.</p>.Crackdown on drugs: Bengaluru police seizes narcotics worth Rs 36.67 crore, arrest 16 including foreign nationals.<p>In a separate case on the same day, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 9 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, was seized from his baggage.</p>.<p>In both cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ndps">Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act</a>, officials added.</p>