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Four passengers arrested at Bengaluru airport with hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 21.5 crore

The accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsBengaluruBangkokBengaluru Airport

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