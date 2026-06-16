Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four-year-old girl mauled by pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar

A local resident from Sahakara Nagar claimed that the issue spreads across the entire neighborhood due to an irresponsible dog feeding mafia.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 05:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruStray dog attackDog Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us