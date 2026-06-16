Four-year-old girl mauled by pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar

<p>A four-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by a pack of six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stray-dogs">stray dogs</a> near the indoor stadium in CQAL Layout, Sahakara Nagar on Sunday evening. </p>.<p>The victim, Sangeetha, is the daughter of migrant construction workers who came to the city from Yadgir. Around 4.30 pm, while the child was walking on the road near the indoor stadium in CQAL Layout, a pack of six stray dogs suddenly closed in and pounced on her.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage</a> of the incident captured the incident as the pack dragged the girl. Hearing her screams, alert local residents rushed to the scene and managed to drive the dogs away, rescuing the child from further harm.</p>.<p>Sangeetha was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for emergency care. According to sources, the child suffered deep bite wounds across multiple parts of her body, including her face, hands and legs.</p>.<p>Following the attack, residents and animal welfare workers took to social media platforms to share their anger and concerns about safety in the neighborhood.</p>.SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Punjab CM’s stray dog remarks.<p>An animal shelter volunteer pointed out that having a pack of six stray dogs living near a public stadium proves that city workers are not doing any coordinated dog-trapping or animal control work. They urged citizens to adopt and fund shelters to fix the root problem.</p>.<p>A local resident from Sahakara Nagar claimed that the issue spreads across the entire neighborhood due to an irresponsible dog feeding mafia.</p>.<p>She stated that groups of people come late at night or during the afternoon to feed strays carelessly and noted that she had previously filed a complaint with the local police about it.</p>