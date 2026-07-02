Four years after date, Bengaluru woman finds private videos uploaded on Reddit without consent

<p>A Bengaluru woman went on an date with a man she met online, not knowing that it would turn into a horror for her.</p><p>The woman was taken aback when she saw videos of her private moments with her date, from four years back, on Reddit and adult-content website. The police have launched a probe following her complaint.</p><p>The 28-year-old woman had gone on a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bumble?_gl=1*ozd1wj*_gcl_au*MTEzMTI1MTAzOS4xNzgwMTMyMTM3LjIwNzk2MDA2MTUuMTc4MDEzMjE0Ny4xNzgwMTMyMTYy">Bumble</a> date with a man in November 2022. The two chatted on the app before exchanging social media profiles and then followed each other on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram</a>.</p><p>The woman claimed she verified the man's Bumble profile with his Instagram account, making sure that he was not impersonating someone else.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman alleges being filmed while bathing, files complaint over fears of online leak.<p>They agreed to meet at the man's apartment for their first date, where he offered her a drink before getting intimate with her.</p><p> The woman alleged that soon after their meetup, the man cut off all ties with her and blocked her on all social media platforms.</p><p>Now, four years later, the woman saw videos of their private moments uploaded on Reddit and an adult-content website without her knowledge or consent.</p><p>The woman on June 19, 2026, approached the police and filed a complaint in connection with a case and sought action against the accused.</p><p>The police have launched a probe to track the accused and to determine as to how the videos were recorded and uploaded online.</p>.'What kind of a man are you': Karnataka HC lashes out at man for recording videos of women in Bengaluru metro.<p>All the videos have been taken down.</p><p><strong>Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery</strong></p><p>Non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) refers to sharing, publishing, or transmitting of explicit, nude, or intimate photos or videos of a person without their explicit consent or knowledge. It also covers digitally altered or "morphed" content, including AI-generated deepfakes.</p><p>In India, it is a punishable offence under Sections 66E, 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act as well as provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>