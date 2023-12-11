Fraser Town resident detained over 'terror links' freed

Bengaluru: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have released a Fraser Town resident they had picked up for questioning in connection with an alleged conspiracy related to the proscribed Islamic State (IS).
Ali Hafeez, aka Ali Abbas, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, was detained from his flat located on Moore Road in eastern Bengaluru on Saturday.
The NIA suspected that he had links with over a dozen men arrested for having alleged links with IS. During the operation, the NIA searched 44 places across the country, including in Maharashtra and Bengaluru.
From Abbas' house, NIA officials confiscated his laptop, mobile phone and Rs 16.42 lakh in cash. They also questioned his wife, a doctor by profession.
Sources in the know said Abbas was interrogated at the NIA office in the city on Saturday night, but let off on Sunday for lack of "sufficient evidence". However, NIA officials visited his residence later and conducted a search, the sources added.
The NIA has sent Abbas' electronic devices for forensic analysis. He is said to have told NIA officials that the cash found in his house was accounted for. The NIA will take further necessary action based on the forensic report, the sources said.
Abbas' flat has been put under surveillance, and patrol police are also keeping an eye, according to the sources.