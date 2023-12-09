Fraudster impersonates Bengaluru DC, solicits money

An unidentified person has reportedly impersonated the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner and sent messages to several officials at the DC's office, soliciting money.
Dayananda KA, Bengaluru Urban DC, has lodged a complaint at the Bengaluru Central CEN police station, alleging the unauthorised use of his photograph and designation for the purpose of getting money from certain officials.
Dayananda said several officials received a message on November 20 from the WhatsApp number 9874241648, requesting money.
He has urged law enforcement officers to take strict action against the impersonator.
Police have registered an FIR under the Information Technology (IT) Act and initiated an investigation.