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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fraudsters fake son’s arrest, dupe woman of Rs 1.25 lakh in Bengaluru

The caller introduced himself as a police officer and told the woman that her son had been taken into custody in connection with a gang-rape case.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaFraud

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