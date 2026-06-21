Fraudsters fake son’s arrest, dupe woman of Rs 1.25 lakh in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 46-year-old woman was allegedly extorted of Rs 1.25 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as police officers and falsely claimed that her son had been arrested in a gang-rape case.</p>.<p>According to a complaint registered at HAL police station, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the victim received a call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as a police officer and told the woman that her son had been taken into custody in connection with a gang-rape case.</p>.<p>During the call, another person spoke to her, pretending to be her son, further convincing her that he was in police custody. The fraudsters told her that an FIR had been registered against her son and that he would face serious legal consequences.</p>.<p>The callers then demanded money, claiming that the FIR could be cancelled and that her son and his bike could be released if she paid the bribe. Believing the claims to be genuine, the woman transferred Rs 1.25 lakh through four separate transactions using QR codes shared by the accused. Later, the accused sought Rs 2 lakh towards what they described as a medical examination fee related to the case.</p>.<p>The woman further said that she repeatedly pleaded with the callers and begged them not to ask for more money. She even told the fraudsters that she would end her life if they continued to harass her and make such demands.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, the complainant, a resident of Vignana Nagar, said that she initially believed the callers because they appeared to know details about her son, and he also did not answer her repeated calls at the time.</p>.<p>“I had already transferred Rs 1.25 lakh to the accounts and QR codes shared by them. When they later demanded another Rs 2 lakh, claiming it was required for medical tests, I became suspicious. My son is studying engineering at a private college in Mysuru. When the callers told me that he had been arrested, I repeatedly tried to contact him, but he did not respond as his phone was on silent mode while he was studying. I then called his friends, who checked on him and informed me that he was inside his room studying. Then I realised that I had been cheated and immediately approached HAL police and lodged a complaint,” she added. </p>