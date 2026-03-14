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Fraudulent digital arrest attempt using Bengaluru police identity

According to the complaint, the fraudsters first contacted the woman through a phone call claiming that her mother was involved in illegal activities and that an investigation was underway.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:20 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

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