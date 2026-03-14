<p>Bengaluru: Fraudsters attempted a “digital arrest” scam by misusing the name of the city police and sending forged documents to a woman in an attempt to con her.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the fraudsters first contacted the woman through a phone call claiming that her mother was involved in illegal activities and that an investigation was underway. The call was later converted into a video call, during which they asked the woman to share her house location to continue the so-called investigation.</p>.<p>To make their claims appear genuine, the accused sent fabricated documents stating that there was an order from the Supreme Court and the city police commissioner. The documents allegedly carried the seal and signature of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation to clear GAIL road cutting permissions .<p>They also sent a fake report in the name of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Karnataka, claiming that certain accused had been arrested in a related case. Some documents were also created in the woman’s name, Naina.</p>.<p>However, after examining the documents, the woman grew suspicious and immediately contacted the police. She later filed an online complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.</p>